Police seize firearms and make multiple arrests

The RNC made multiple arrests yesterday in connection with an ongoing investigation on the Northeast Avalon. On Oct. 10, the RNC’s WDEU engaged in an investigation into illegal weapons and drug trafficking on the Northeast Avalon following reports from the community.

On Tuesday, shortly after noon, with the support of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Operational Patrol Services (OPS), the RNC WDEU simultaneously took custody of four individuals and seized two properties in St. John’s. The seizures are still being processed by investigators, however, the search of persons and properties include approximately two kilograms of cocaine, a 9 mm (assault) semi-automatic rifle equipped with a loaded prohibited 30-round magazine, a variety of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, a quantity of gold and jewelry, and a 2020 Land Rover Discovery.

To date, almost 20 charges have been laid, with more anticipated in the coming weeks. This investigation remains active, with charges pending on two other individuals placed under arrest.

The following charges have been laid:

Bradley WADDEN, 34, of St. John’s

– Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine)

– Careless use, storage, handling of a firearm

– Breach of firearms regulations

– Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

– Possession of weapons contrary to prohibition order

– Possession of property obtained by crime.

Raquel SONIER, 33, of St. John’s

– Trafficking in a controlled substance.

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance

– Careless use, storage, handling of a firearm

– Breach of firearms regulations

– Two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

– Possession of weapons contrary to prohibition order

– Possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused individuals were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.