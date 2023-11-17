Police searching for missing St. John’s woman

The RNC is requesting the public’s assistance in locating wanted person, Jasmine Hall-Power.

The RNC are searching for the 20-year-old female from St. John’s, in relation to warrants for her arrest. HALL-POWER is wanted in connection with failure to comply with court orders. The RNC also have concerns for her safety and well-being.

HALL-POWER is described to be five feet and six inches tall, 135 pounds, with bleached bushy hair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of HALL-POWER are asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.