Police safely locate missing Labrador City man

Police have safely located Chris Dawson.

Earlier story:

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Labrador City man.

43-year-old Chris Dawson was last seen on Friday, October 20th at about 8:00 a.m. He was reported missing to police at about 10:30 p.m.

Dawson is described as 5’10”, 220-240 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be operating a white 2012 Ford F-150 with Newfoundland and Labrador license plate CVC 692.

Police have concerns for Chris Dawson’s safety and ask anyone with information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.