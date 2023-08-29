Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The RNC are searching for missing person, Chase Murphy, of St. John’s. Murphy was last seen on Aug 25, 2023, at about 8:50 p.m. in the area of Topsail Road in St. John’s, and is described to be about five feet tall, 140 pounds, with short light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy New York Yankees cap, black hoodie and black pants, with black, white and red sneakers.

Police have concerns for Murphy’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.