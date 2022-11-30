Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in St. John’s

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing teenager Shelby Yetman-Morgan.

On Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a missing person report concerning the 13-year-old girl. Shelby was last seen in the area of Burger King on Topsail Road, St. John’s, sometime on Nov 29.

Yetman-Morgan is described as being 5-foot-4, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with highlights. When last seen, she was wearing a white cropped hoodie, ash coloured pants and Blundtstone boots.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing the search and is seeking the assistance of the general public. Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Shelby Yetman-Morgan is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.