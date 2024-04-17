Police responds to break and enter; two individuals arrested

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress early this morning at a commercial property in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Two individuals were arrested, one who was taken into custody by RCMP Police Service Dog (PSD) Phox.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. today, police received the report and attended the scene of a break and enter on Hamilton River Road. Upon arrival of police, two suspects fled the scene on foot. A 37-year-old man was arrested by responding officers. RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed to search for the second suspect, a 20-year-old woman, who was tracked down and taken into custody by PSD Phox and his handler.

Both individuals are set to attend court at a later date to face charges of break and enter. The man is facing an additional charge of breach of a probation order.