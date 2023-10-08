Update: Missing St. John’s woman located

Update: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary advise that missing person Stephanie Bonia has been located, and thanks the public for their assistance.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary

(RNC) are searching for missing person, Stephanie Bonia.



32-year-old Stephanie Bonia was last seen on October 8th, 2023, at about 2:00 a.m. in the area of University Avenue in St. John’s. Bonia is described to be about 5’,2” tall, 120 pounds, with black shoulder length hair. Last seen wearing black leggings, black jacket and black sneakers.



The RNC has concerns for Bonia’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com