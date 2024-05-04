Police reminding off-road vehicle users to adhere to the Off-Road Vehicle Act and Highway Traffic Act in Deer Lake

Deer Lake RCMP and the Town of Deer Lake is seeing increased violations by off-road vehicle users and remind operators to adhere to the Off-Road Vehicles Act and Highway Traffic Act. While the town has a by-law allowing licenced operators of off-road vehicles to travel on municipal roads to access trails, they are also using town roads for regular transportation in the community, which is not permitted.

Other violations being seen include operators not wearing helmets and seatbelts; operation without a licence, registration or insurance; and youth operating ATVs without supervision. Parents are reminded of the requirement of proper supervision of youth on off-road vehicles – the adult must be able to see the young operator at all times and be able to communicate with them. The town’s by-law allowing travel on roads to access trails does not apply to youth under the age of 16 as they are too young for a valid driver’s licence.

Deer Lake RCMP continues to enforce the Off-Road Vehicles Act and Highway Traffic Act, violations of which can result in tickets, fines and seizure of off-road vehicles. Operators are urged to only use the roadways in Deer Lake as a means to access trails but also to ensure safety by wearing helmets and seatbelts, and having a valid licence, registration and insurance.