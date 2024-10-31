Police Make Firearms Arrest in CBS

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has arrested a man in connection with firearms offences in Conception Bay South.

On Wednesday, just before 10 a.m., police responded to a report of uttering threats at a home in the area of Comerford’s Road. Upon arrival, officers heard a gunshot from inside the home and observed a man visible through a window holding a firearm. Officers quickly entered the home and took the man into custody without further incident. There were no injuries.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with property damage, uttering threats, recklessly discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and multiple other firearms offences. The accused was held in custody to appear in court today.

This investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.