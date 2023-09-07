Police make arrest following sexual violence investigation

On August 23, the RNC was informed of fictitious identities being used on social media applications, and concealment to arrange sexual acts. Police searched a home in Paradise in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., the RNC arrested and charged 32-year-old Markus Hicks of Paradise.

The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

Police are encouraging anyone who communicated with Isabella Ricci, username bellaricci4, or Corinne Smith, username smittycor15, to come forward. Those with information will be put in contact directly with the investigative team.

Anyone experiencing anxiety or crisis as a result of this information can contact the Mental Health Crisis Line at 8-1-1. In addition, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team will respond to a crisis where and when it occurs and can be contacted at 709-729-8000. In the event of an emergency always call 9-1-1.

The RNC requests that anyone with information that may assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).