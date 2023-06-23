News

Police make another arrest for graffiti in St. John’s

Published on June 23, 2023 at 10:49 am

The RNC have made another arrest connected to property damage related to graffiti in St. John’s.  

On Friday, metro police responded to a report of property damage in progress in the downtown area of St. John’s. Officers located a man believed to be responsible in the area of Bates Hill, placing him under arrest without incident. As a result of an investigation into the event, a 29-year-old male from British Columbia was charged with mischief related to property damage and failure to comply with an undertaking. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RNC requests that anyone with information or video footage to contact police at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

