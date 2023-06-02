Police look for witnesses after teen assaulted at Torbay field party

Police are investigating an assault which occurred at a field party in Torbay Tuesday night.

The RNC received a report that an assault had occurred in a wooded area off the Torbay Bypass Road in Torbay on Tuesday night. Responding officers determined that a field party was held in a wooded area off the Torbay Bypass Road, just West of Torbay Road, in Torbay on the evening of May 30. During the event, a 16-year-old male was assaulted, sustaining injuries requiring medical intervention.

The RNC CID have been engaged to investigate the event, and are seeking any witnesses or video footage of the altercation. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 11:20 pm on May 30.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere