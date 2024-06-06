Police locate wanted man hiding under bed

At 2:00 a.m. this morning the RNC was called to a complaint in the center city of St. John’s where a man was breaking into a residence by forcing the door open with his shoulder.

Officers spoke with the homeowner who was not at home and said police could search as nobody should be in the residence. Officers entered the residence and located and arrested a 44-year-old male hiding under a bed.

When the identity of the accused was determined the homeowner indicated it was okay for the man to be inside.

Unfortunately for the accused, he had outstanding warrants of arrest for breach of a release order and breach of probation and was taken into custody.