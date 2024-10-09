Police lay charges following investigation into vehicle-pedestrian collision

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has laid charges following an investigation into the cause of a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision on September 8, 2024.

At about 6:30 a.m. on the morning of September 8, emergency crews responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road. The driver of a grey Honda Civic had struck a man, leaving him with serious injuries for which he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Following an investigation the RNC have charged a 27 year old man, who was visiting the province from Ontario, with Impaired driving causing bodily harm, Impaired at 80 MG% causing bodily harm, and Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The man is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in St. John’s on November 15.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

The RNC are investigating a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Bags and recycling litter the road following a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision in St. John’s on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Sgt. Ryan Slaney (left) and Cst. Mike Shea discuss the scene of a serious collision in St. John’s on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) RNC Cst. Malorie Harris (left) and Cst. Mike Shea survey the scene of a serious collision on Kenmount Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A damaged car is loaded onto a flatbed following a serious collision on Kenmount Road early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)