Update: Police investigating serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision that leaves one in critical condition

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The following contains images and descriptions that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road after the driver of an eastbound car struck a pedestrian near the intersection. The vehicle traveled close to eighty metres before coming to a stop. The injured pedestrian was tended-to by personnel roughly sixty metres from where the collision took place, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Cans and bottles, carried in bags by the pedestrian, littered the roadway.

Collision analysts with the RNC attended the scene to gather evidence and conduct an on-scene investigation. This prompted a closure of the intersection for close to three hours. The vehicle, which showed significant damage to its front end and windshield, was covered with a tarp to preserve evidence, and removed from the scene on a flatbed tow truck.

The driver of the car involved was reportedly not injured, and was said to be cooperating with police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

Bags and recycling litter the road following a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision in St. John’s on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The RNC are investigating a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Sgt. Ryan Slaney (left) and Cst. Mike Shea discuss the scene of a serious collision in St. John’s on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) RNC Cst. Malorie Harris (left) and Cst. Mike Shea survey the scene of a serious collision on Kenmount Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The RNC are investigating a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News) An early-morning collision between a car and a pedestrian caused significant damage to the vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A damaged car is loaded onto a flatbed following a serious collision on Kenmount Road early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A damaged car is loaded onto a flatbed following a serious collision on Kenmount Road early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

