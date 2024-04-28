Police investigating suspicious fire in Labrador City

The RNC is investigating a residential fire in Labrador City. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a fire at an apartment complex located on Cavendish Crescent. Responding officers observed smoke and fire at the ground level of the building. The Labrador City Fire Department were at the scene engaging fire suppression efforts. Multiple residents of the building were evacuated due to the fire and a female resident was taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries. The RNC believes this fire to be suspicious.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-944-7602.