Police investigating serious assault in St. John’s

The RNC is investigating an assault that happened in the west end of St. John’s Wednesday.

Just after 7 o’clock, police received a report that a male with serious injuries required assistance in the area of Topsail Road at Columbus Drive. The 34-year-old man was transported to a hospital by ambulance. It was determined he was assaulted on Columbus Drive in the area of The Residence at Littledale, located between Bay Bulls Road and Topsail Road.

Investigators are seeking any information related to the event, including video footage in the area of Columbus Drive between Bay Bulls Road and Topsail Road from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.