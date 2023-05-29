Police investigating shots fired in east end of St. John’s

Police are investigating after a report of shots fire din the area of a St. John’s residence Sunday night.

The RNC was called around 11 p.m. to Portugal Cove Road, near Elizabeth Avenue. Multiple officers responded to the area as well as the K-9 unit. Officers confirmed gunshots caused damage toa. vehicle in front of the home. The suspect fled the scene and could not be located.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to public safety as the event is believed to have been targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.