Police investigating mischief in Isle aux Morts, seeking public’s assistance

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is seeking assistance from the public following a report of mischief, damage to property, in the community of Isle aux Morts.

Sometime between Thursday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 15, on Water Street, near the government wharf, a parked loader had several windshield sections damaged. The damage is consistent with shots fired from a pellet or BB gun. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having surveillance footage in the area near the government wharf between December 12th and the 15th, or anyone who has information about this crime, is asked to contact Channel Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).