Police investigating break, enter and theft in North West River

Sheshatshiu RCMP is investigating an overnight break, enter and theft that occurred at CRB Supermarket and Deli between the evening of Oct. 8 and the morning of Oct. 9, 2023. A parked piece of heavy equipment was damaged.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., police received the report and attended the business on River Road in North West River. Suspects forced entry into the building by smashing a side window of the business. Various items were stolen from inside, including a large quantity of cigarettes.

A loader that was parked behind the business was damaged.

The investigation is continuing.