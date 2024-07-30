Police investigating break, enter and theft at Robbins Trucking Ltd in Lumsden

New-Wes-Valley RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on July 29 at Robbins Trucking Ltd in Lumsden.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, police received the report of a break and enter. Suspect(s) forced entry into the rear of the business and stole approximately $5,0000 cash from inside. Suspect(s) also entered a number of transport trucks that were parked on the property. Three Samsung Galaxy A9+ 5G tablets and a CB radio were stolen from the vehicles. Police suspect the crime occurred around 3 a.m. on July 29.

The investigation is continuing.