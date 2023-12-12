Police investigating after thieves use backhoe to break into NLC

Police are investigating a break and enter in St. John’s which involved the use of heavy equipment.

At about 4:45 a.m., on Tuesday morning, RNC patrol officers responded to a report of an alarm at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) on Blackmarsh Road. Upon arrival, officers observed significant damage to the front of the building where entry had been gained. A short time after the response, an abandoned piece of heavy equipment was located nearby on Melville Place.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, officers have determined that the heavy equipment was stolen from a nearby business. At 4:34 a.m., the piece of heavy equipment was then used by two suspects to gain entry to the NLC. One suspect entered the store on foot wearing a black toque, grey pullover crewneck sweater, beige pants, a black crossover body bag, and held what looked like a black reusable bag in his hands. The other suspect was wearing a dark coloured jacket, jeans and white high-top sneakers with a black Nike symbol. The suspects took merchandise and fled the area with the machine.

The RNC is seeking any information or video footage from the area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. this morning. Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.