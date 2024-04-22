Police investigates fatal crash on Route 360

A 75-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. It happened around 4 o’clock on Route 360 between Bay d’Espoir and Harbour Breton.

Police say a vehicle lost control, left the highway and went over a steep embankment. Emergency responders from several surrounding communities were called to the scene.

There were four people in the vehicle. All of them were taken by ambulance to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor to be treated for various levels of injuries.

The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.