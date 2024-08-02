Police informing public of risk associated with possession of toy hand guns

Following response by Bay Roberts RCMP last night to a report of individuals pointing firearms at passing motorists, police officers are advising the public of the risks associated with possession of toy hand guns in certain situations.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of two individuals walking along Water Street in Bay Roberts in possession of hand guns and pointing them at passing motorists. Multiple police officers attended the area, given the high- risk nature of the report, located the two individuals and arrested them. The individuals were found to be youth, who were in possession of toy guns.

On July 28, Harbour Grace RCMP responded to a report involving a firearm at a residence on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace. Officers located and seized a .32 calibre revolver outside of the home. The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

In 2023, the RCMP seized a number of 3-D printed firearms in Harbour Grace. These firearms resembled toy guns.

Given the presence of firearms in the area and the threat that these weapons pose to public safety, all reports involving firearms will be actioned by RCMP NL as high-risk situations and police will respond appropriately.