Police deploy pepper spray to subdue wanted man

At about 1:35 a.m. the RNC observed a wanted 41-year-old male walking in the area of Patrick Street in St. John’s.

Officers attempted to arrest the man and he ran away, police quickly caught up with the man who began to fight the officers.

Officers had to use pepper spray in an attempt to arrest the male. He was then taken into custody.

He is now additionally charged with resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, and several breaches of his court orders.

The investigation currently remains active.

During the altercation, the officers were not injured.