Police continues to investigate local arson; seeks public assistance to identify person of interest

Sheshatshiu RCMP has exhausted local efforts to identify a person they believe may have information about an arson of a local building in November 2023. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 14, police received a report of a building on fire on Peenamin Drive in Sheshatshiu.

Sheshatshiu RCMP, a RCMP Fire Investigator, North West River Fire Department and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nations Fire Department attended the scene. Security footage was obtained and the fire was determined to be an arson.

A person of interest is pictured in the attached photos from surveillance footage. Despite the grainy quality of the photos, Sheshatshiu RCMP is hoping that someone may be able to identify the person seen wearing what is believed to be a ‘Puma’ brand backpack. If you have any information on the fire or the person(s) responsible please call Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.