Police continue to investigate break, enter and theft at RBC in Holyrood, second individual charged

In continuing its investigation into a recent break, enter and theft at the RBC bank branch in Holyrood, RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested and charged a second suspect, 46-year-old Jamie Kennedy of Paradise.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 16, suspects used a stolen back hoe to break into the bank, causing extensive damage. An ATM was stolen from inside and loaded into a dump truck which was stopped by police a short time later on the Trans-Canada Highway heading east. The driver and lone occupant of the dump truck, 33-year-old Jason Weir, was arrested and charged. The ATM was recovered.

Kennedy was arrested on Jan. 21, leaving a commercial location in Paradise. Following his arrest, Kennedy was found in possession of more than $4,000 cash, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Kennedy appears in court today, charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and enter

Theft over $5000.00

Mischief (damage to property) over $5000.00

Possession of cocaine

Breach of probation – four counts

Failure to comply with a release order – two counts

The investigation is continuing.