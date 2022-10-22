Police confirm human remains in Harbour Grace found in burned out vehicle

Police are confirming that the human remains found in Harbour Grace this week were in an abandoned, burned out vehicle.

Police received a report of an abandoned and burned out vehicle in a wooded area near Glover Road in Harbour Grace on Tuesday afternoon. RCMP located the vehicle and found human remains inside.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged in the investigation, as well as RCMP NL Forensic Identification Section.

As police continue to conduct their investigation, they are asking the public to please avoid the Glover Road area in order for work to continue without interference. Police are also requesting that anyone who owns a trailer, cabin or property in the area and who may have trail camera or surveillance footage, to please review recent footage and report anything suspicious. Residents can continue to anticipate a high police presence in the area, as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that you believe may be helpful to police, please contact the Harbour Grace RCMP directly at (709) 596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere