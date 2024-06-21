Police concerned for woman’s safety as search continues for escaped prisoner

The search is continuing for 31-year-old Tyler Bennett, who remains unlawfully at large after escaping the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville on June 14.

Police are now warning he may possibly be in the company of 36-year-old Pamela Crocker of Cow Head. Police are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone having information about the current location of Pamela Crocker or Tyler Bennett is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP (709-643-2118) or Rocky Harbour RCMP (709-458-2222). To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.