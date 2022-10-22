Police charge three men after fatal collision on Peacekeepers Way last summer

Police have charged three people following a fatal collision that happened on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South last summer.

On June 7, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services (OPS) responded to the scene of motor vehicle collision on Peacekeepers Way in CBS. The collision occurred on the area of the highway between Fowler’s Road and Minerals Road, and involved a westbound semi-trailer truck and an eastbound sedan. A third vehicle sustained damage as a result of the collision.

The operator of the sedan, a 56-year-old man from St. John’s, was dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of that vehicle. The operator of the semi-trailer truck was treated at a hospital and released.

Police determined mechanical issues impacted the operation of the semi-trailer truck. The investigation also uncovered negligence and fraud related to the completion of required vehicle inspections at a local garage.

As a result of the investigation three individuals have been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada.

– The driver of the semi-trailer truck, 27-year-old Samuel Tessier of Mount Pearl has been charged with Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

– A mechanic, 59-year-old Cecil Walsh of Paradise has been charged with Criminal Negligence Causing Death, as well as 59 counts of Fraud, and 19 counts of Uttering a Forged Document.

– A second mechanic, 66-year-old Terry Barry of Goulds has been charged with 40 counts of Uttering a Forged Document.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.