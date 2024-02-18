Police arrest erratic driver in stolen vehicle following theft, police chase

It was a dramatic scene in Goulds on Saturday morning as police attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle used in a robbery.

The vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning in the Cowan Heights area and was then used to gain access to a business. There were multiple sightings by the public of the suspect vehicle travelling at high rates of speed following the robbery. During one of the sightings, the suspect vehicle struck an RNC patrol unit. No injuries were reported of the officer involved.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device as the suspect fled from police. The vehicle was located abandoned shortly after by police, and around noon the suspect was arrested following a traffic stop.

The driver remains in custody with charges pending and will appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing. police ask anyone with information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

(Viewer video/Submitted)