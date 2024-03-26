Phone Line for Measles Vaccination Inquiries (Eastern Zones)

NL Health Services advises the public that due to an increase in measles cases globally, it is recommended that individuals review their measles immunization status and seek updates, as required, particularly before international travel. Individuals in the Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural Zones can contact the Vaccine Review Intake Line at 1-877-752-8171 forpublic inquiries about Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine eligibility and appointment requests.

When calling the Vaccine Review Intake Line, please leave a message with the following information:

Current First, Middle and Last Names

Childhood Last Name

MCP

Date of Birth

Address

Telephone Number

Please note this internal line has a secure voicemail that will be monitored by health-care staff. NL Health Services thanks the public for their patience as we are experiencing a higher than normal call volume. Calls will be returned as quickly as possible.

Individuals in the Central, Labrador-Grenfell and Western Zones who have questions about MMR vaccine eligibility and appointment requests are asked to call their local public health clinic/community health office. For contact information, please refer to your zone’s website: Central, Labrador-Grenfell and Western.

Measles-containing vaccine

The provincial government is currently providing the following recommendations to those who are travelling outside Canada, particularly to areas where measles is known to spread or to an area where there is a measles outbreak: