Pedestrian sent to hospital following downtown collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, on Barter’s Hill, shortly before 7:00 p.m.. Reports from the scene indicated that a motorist was turning from Central Street onto Barter’s Hill when a pedestrian who was crossing the street was struck. Two others, who were also crossing the street, were uninjured.

The individual was assisted by witnesses until first responders arrived. They were helped onto a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known, however injuries sustained did not appear to be serious.

