PC Party to announce candidate this afternoon

Tony Wakeham, Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, will host a media availability this afternoon to announce the Progressive Conservative Candidate in the district of Conception Bay East-Bell Island.

The availability will take place in the lobby of the Confederation Building at 1:00 p.m.

Current PC MHA David Brazil will be stepping away from the role on Dec. 29. KIm Churchill is the NDP candidate, while the Liberals have yet to confirm who their candidate will be. However, it’s believed former broadcaster and current Premier Andrew Furey advisor Fred Hutton will step forward.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.

