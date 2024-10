Today, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons will deliver remarks at NL Health Services’ 2024 Health Innovation Summit at 1:00 p.m.

The event takes place at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre in St. John’s.

NL Health Service’s Health Innovation Summit is being held from October 7 to 10 and brings together leadership, government officials, academic researchers, innovation partners, and industry experts to discuss work done in the realm of research and innovation.