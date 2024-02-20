Paradise Councillor Passes Away

Paradise Councillor Elizabeth Laurie has passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 44.

A lifelong volunteer, Laurie was one of the youngest to be elected to Paradise Council. She was an advocate for equality, inclusion, and women in politics, she supported initiatives such as Equal Voice, and the Women’s Caucus of Municipalities NL, and spoke at workshops, conferences, and events encouraging women to be involved in all levels of government. In 2022 she received a Women of Inspiration Award from Municipalities NL, in recognition of her work advocating and supporting women.

She was first elected in 2009. She served as Deputy Mayor, served on numerous Council Committees, and chaired the Imagine Paradise 10-year Municipal Plan Committee.

Laurie leaves behind her husband, daughters her father and three sisters, and their families.