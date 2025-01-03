Pair arrested following assault involving replica weapon in St. John’s

At 12:15 a.m. RNC officers responded to a residence in the center city area of St. John’s for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

The report indicated that a resident at the location had been assaulted by two males and that a firearm had been involved.

Officers responded and apprehended two males believed to be responsible, one of which was found to be in possession of a replica firearm.

A 24-year-old man faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, and forcible confinement. An 18-year-old male faces charges of assault, forcible confinement and disguise with intent.

Both of the men were held to appear in court.