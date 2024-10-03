Pair arrested after RNC responds to impaired driver complaint

Wednesday evening, RNC officers were called to the west end of Topsail Road to a report of a possible impaired driver.

When officers stopped the vehicle, the 34-year-old male driver was uncooperative with police. He was arrested and charged with refusal. He was released to appear in court at a later date and his vehicle was impounded.

Additionally, a 42-year-old female passenger of the same vehicle interfered with officers during their investigation. She was arrested and charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. She was held to appear in court.