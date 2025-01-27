Justice News

Owner of Always In Vogue speaks out after smash-and-grab

Posted: January 27, 2025 8:52 pm
By Rosie Mullaley

SHARE



video
play-sharp-fill

A one-of-a-kind sealskin coat, valued at thousands of dollars, was stolen in a smash-and-grab at always in vogue store in downtown St. John’s this morning.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley spoke with the store owner, who, like many, wants these crimes to stop.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture