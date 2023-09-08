Overnight rollover sends two to hospital, closes highway

Two people were sent to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road just after midnight on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Portugal Cove Road, at about 12:15 a.m.. The driver of an eastbound sedan lost control of the vehicle near the exit to Portugal Cove Road southbound. The car entered the median, rolling over several times, before coming to rest on its roof roughly seventy-five metres away.

Officers with the Accident Investigation Division on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two occupants of the car were taken to hospital. Firefighters had to stablise the vehicle to remove one person, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second occupant of the car was outside the vehicle when crews arrived. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the eastbound lanes of the highway in order to investigate the crash.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.