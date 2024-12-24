Overnight fire displaces centre-city resident

A fire in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve has caused significant damage to a home and displaced one person.

Fire crews were called to a home on Keegan Court in the centre of St. John’s shortly after 3:30 a.m.. St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said when firefighters arrived they found fire and smoke coming from one room of the unit. The lone resident of the home had escaped the blaze unharmed.

Fire crews were able to extinguish most of the fire in quick order, however a bedroom sustained significant fire damage. The rest of the home also experienced smoke and water damage. Neighbouring residents were temporarily evacuated, but were later free to return to their homes.

It was expected that the Canadian Red Cross would assist the displaced resident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene of an early-morning fire on Keegan Court in St. John’s

Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home on Keegan Court early Chrstmas Eve morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)