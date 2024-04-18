Over 2,000 New Child Care Spaces in Development

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell provided an update on childcare space creation on Wednesday.

There are more than 9,100 early learning and childcare spaces operating at $10 a day or less in the province, with over 1,500 childcare spaces created since January 2023.

There are currently 2,206 early learning and childcare spaces in various stages of development throughout the province, with timelines for operation ranging from one to 24 months.

In the metro region, there are 1,191 spaces, 465 spaces in Central, 465 in Western, and 85 spaces in Labrador.