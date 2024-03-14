Opposition MHAs outraged after House of Assembly closes until Budget Day

Opposition MHAs are expressing outrage after learning the House of Assembly has been adjourned until Budget Day next Wednesday.

At the end of yesterday’s private member’s debate, Speaker Derek Bennett announced: “This House do stand adjourned until Wednesday, March the 20th, at 2 p.m.” That’s when Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is scheduled to deliver her 2024 budget speech. But according to the Parliamentary Calendar on the House of Assembly web site, the House had been scheduled to sit March 14 and 19.

Opposition leader Tony Wakeham released a statement denouncing the closure of the House after just seven days, saying it leaves no forum for public accountability for the rest of this week into next week while crises in the fisheries, health care, housing and affordability grip the province.

“The Furey Liberals are running from our tough questions and are not prepared to govern,” Wakeham said. “They are not properly serving the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The legislature’s galleries have been filled with people looking for answers the Furey government cannot give them, and the Liberals don’t like the heat.”

NDP MHA Jordan Brown also expressed outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Liberal Government bypassed the parliamentary calendar and has closed the House of Assembly and won’t reconvene until next Wednesday. Shameful behaviour,” he wrote.

Independent MHA Paul Lane also took to social media.

“I’m sure this administration must have a record for least days sitting in the HOA,” Lane wrote. “This afternoon we were informed that the Govt is shutting down the HOA until Budget Day, next Wednesday. No explanation given.”