One person sent to hospital following downtown collision

A two-vehicle collision on Water Street in St. John’s late Tuesday morning sent one person to hospital.

Crews were called to a portion of the busy downtown road, close to Atlantic Place, shortly before noon. Reports from the scene indicated the driver of an eastbound pickup truck sideswiped a parked vehicle. The impact caused moderate damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the parked vehicle, who was in the driver’s seat at the time, was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.