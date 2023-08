Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill





She’s one of the most iconic players in the history of Canadian women’s hockey. A four-time olympic gold medallist and a seven-time world champ, Jayna Hefford has done it all.

Now, she’s giving back to the sport that has given so much to her. The hockey hall of famer was in St. John’s recently to help teach new a generation of female hockey stars. Here’s NTV’s Mark Dwyer.