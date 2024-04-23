On The Mark

On The Mark: Mercer to take on the world

Posted: April 23, 2024 7:39 pm
By Web Team



His NHL season may be over, but the hockey season continues for Bay Roberts Native Dawson Mercer. The New Jersey Devils forward will play for Canada at the world championships. 

Here’s NTV’s Mark Dwyer with On The Mark.

