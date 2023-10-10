On The Mark

On The Mark: Behind The Bench

Posted: October 17, 2023 8:04 pm
By Mark Dwyer


video
play-sharp-fill

Former NHL defenceman and Kelly Cup champion Adam Pardy is hoping to help his home province win another league title.

But this season, the Bonavista native will be behind the bench. Here’s NTV’s Mark Dwyer with On The Mark.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture