Oil spill closes portion of west-end road

A fuel spill has forced the closure of a portion of Forbes Street, in the west end of St. John’s.

Crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to the scene early Monday evening following reports of a quantity of furnace oil having been spilled from a truck delivering furnace oil.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley has stated that personnel with the City of St. John’s and the oil company involved have implemented emergency plans to deal with the spill.

Firefighters have spoken with area residents to update them on the ongoing situation.

The public can expect Forbes Street to remain closed between Topsail Road and Bartlett Place for the foreseeable future.