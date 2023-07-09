Ochre Fest celebrates arts, music and culture in Baccalieu Trail region

Ochre Fest concluded this weekend, the three day event was another success and is now in its 11th year.
NTV’s Kyle Brookings has this report.
Updated: Dramatic single-vehicle crash sends two to hospitalBy Earl Noble — 4 hours ago
A dramatic single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital and caused significant traffic delays around a busy interchange.
Emergency crews were called to Kenmount Road, beneath the overpasses to the Outer Ring Road, at about 2:45 p.m.. The driver of an SUV traveling east on the Outer Ring Road lost control of the vehicle, entering the median several dozen metres before the overpass. The vehicle then left the median and became airborne towards Kenmount Road. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle flew directly over two motorcycle drivers who were stopped in traffic on the road below.
The SUV struck the road at roughly the centre-line, before flipping over and coming to a rest on its roof. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the wreck, and were taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) applied water and foam to the vehicle and surrounding area to prevent fire. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed the westbound lanes of Kenmount Road headed into Paradise for over two hours, and closed one lane of eastbound traffic on the Outer Ring Road, as they investigated.
Earlier story:
A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays around the Kenmount Road and Outer Ring Road overpass. Two people have been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Applications open for Family Practice ProgramsBy Ben Cleary — 3 hours ago
As government continues efforts to recruit and retain health care workers, the province has announced a call for applications for family practice programs. As NTV's Ben Cleary tells us, the Health Minister says the incentive is already proving successful.
Premier Furey hopes Federal Government will pause Clean Fuel RegulationsBy Ben Cleary — 3 hours ago
New clean fuel regulations took effect on Canada Day, making the price at the pumps a little more expensive.
Now, Premier Andrew Furey is rallying with other Atlantic Canadian Preimers, to pause the tax hike. NTV’s Ben Cleary has more in this report.Post Views: 7