Obstetrical services temporarily unavailable at Carbonear General Hospital

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that obstetrical services at Carbonear General Hospital will be temporarily unavailable due to human resource challenges from:
· Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Patients seeking obstetrical services are advised to proceed to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s or Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville.
In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine